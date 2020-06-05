





Ighalo retired from international after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, where he finished as top scorer.One of the reasons he gave for his decision, was the stress of travelling between China and Nigeria.Ighalo, however, moved to England in January, joining United on loan from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua.This week, the 30-year-old extended that deal until January 2021.The turn of events has made Ighalo to reconsider his availability for the Super Eagles.“I am still in contact with Gernot Rohr and Amaju Pinnick, and they congratulated me on my loan deal,” Ighalo told Brila FM.“I am still thinking about returning to the national team, but right now I want to concentrate on my club career.“I left the national team because of the distance between Nigeria and China, but now that I am in Manchester and just like life and in my career, you never can tell.”