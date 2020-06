The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ignored the demand by the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, to release her aides who are in custody.This is just as children of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) have declared war on the Private Secretary to the President, Yusuf Sabiu, aka Tunde, who is a nephew to the PresidentA family member revealed that as of 4pm on Saturday, the aides were still in police custody.He said, ‘’Tunde met the NNPC GMD, Maikanti Baru, who recently died of COVID-19. He also visited several other places. Instead of going on self isolation, he decided to return to the Villa and he is one of the few aides that has direct access to the President.“The President is almost 80 and he is very vulnerable given his medical history. We advised Tunde not to see the President but he refused and forced his way into the Villa. He was able to get the First Lady’s aides arrested because of the influence he wields.“We have a rule in the Villa that those who have direct access to the President should reduce their engagement with people. Even the new Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, has been adhering to the rule but Tunde seems to be a law unto himself.”When asked whether the First Lady’s aides had been released, the President’s relative said, “As I speak to you, they have remained in custody, exposing them to possible infection of COVID-19.”Meanwhile, it was learnt that the President’s wife and children had declared a war on Tunde, who some claimed was beginning to wield as much influence as the President’s late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.Tunde, who was nicknamed after Buhari’s late ally, Gen. Tunde Idiagbon, is the son of Mamman Daura’s sister.It was learnt that with the battle line drawn, there was expected to be more crisis in the Villa.Aisha had, on Friday, called on the IG to immediately release her aides who were reportedly detained based on the orders of the Chief Security Officer to the President, Idris KassimSabiu, who is one of the most powerful aides to the President, allegedly got the CSO to arrest Aisha’s aides, including her ADC, Usman Shugaba.“Finally, I call on the IGP to release my assigned Staff who are still in the custody of the police in order to avoid putting their lives in danger or exposure to COVID-19 while in their custody.”In a related development, the Peoples Democratic Party has raised the alarm over reports of gunshots and a breach of security within the Presidential Villa.The situation was said to have been as a result of a squabble among family members and officials of the Presidency.This was contained in a statement signed by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja, on Saturday.He expressed the party’s worry that the protracted spat between the First Lady and aides of the President had degenerated into violent combats, raids and free use of firearms within the Presidential Villa.Ologbondiyan said, “The party described as distressing, the report that members of Mr President’s family were at the scene of the assault against one of President Buhari’s aides, during which the First Lady’s security details were alleged to have resorted to the use of firearms.“Our party is disturbed by such an ugly situation in the Buhari Presidency, which has already heightened apprehension in the public space over the apparent failure of security architecture and central command system in the Presidency leading to such reckless and irresponsible breaches.”Meanwhile, the Department of State Services has begun an investigation into the shootings at the Presidential Villa by the security aides attached to the First Lady.The DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, confirmed that investigation into the shooting incident was ongoing.“The chaotic situation in the Presidential Villa only points to the failure by President Buhari to provide leadership that can guarantee orderliness in governance and effectively ensure the security of our nation.”