Africano singer, Bisade Ologunde popularly known as Lagbaja has averred that there will always be penalties for those who have raped anyone in the past.
The music star made this known via his Instagram page on Friday, June 19, 2020, while reacting to the incessant cases of rape across the country.
“Hmmmm, I can’t believe in this 2020 people still do evil things like this. It is wrong, it is WRONG. If you did it in the past it would hunt your future, smh!” he wrote.
Lagbaja’s comments are coming on the heels of the increase in the number of rape cases in the country.
Also In recent times, celebrities like D’banj, Zoro and others have been called out for allegedly getting involved in the distasteful l act.
