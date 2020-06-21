





In a statement on Sunday, the former Lagos governor reminisced about sweet memories of the departed ex-Beauty Queen.Nigerianeye had earlier reported that the late philanthropist was buried on Saturday afternoon at a private residence.Fashola, who commiserated with the Ighodalo and Ajayi families, beseeched them “not to cry for Ibidunni because she is a butterfly”.According to him, the founder of Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation brought “colour, laughter and light” to every home.He said, “She brought us a lot of colour with her flawless beauty, with her skills, her hard work, and her passion.“She lit up many lives at Weddings, Birthdays, Receptions, and other events.“At Christmas, she did not only light up our state, but she also lit up the lives of millions of children who thronged the beautifully decorated sites that she worked so hard to give us.“Her lights shone brilliantly across Lagos, from Ikeja to Falomo; Marina and Yaba to mention but a few.“Ibidunni has gone to the place where her light is now most needed, and she has left us with her unforgettable light.”