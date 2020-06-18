





The 78-year-old cleric said on Wednesday that the death of the former beauty queen was saddening and prayed that God will console the family.“Hearing the news of Ibidunni Ighodalo’s demise was really saddening but I know that she is in a better place right now. I pray that the Almighty himself will comfort the family of Pastor Ituah Ighodalo in Jesus name,” he wrote on Facebook.It was earlier reported that the remains of Ibidunni will be laid to rest on Saturday, June 20, 2020.Ibidunni died on Sunday of suspected cardiac arrest while in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, where she had gone to work.The businesswoman cum philanthropist was reputed for her non-governmental organisation, Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation, through which she counselled couples facing fertility challenges and supported them financially for in vitro fertilisation.