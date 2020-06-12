Godwin Obaseki, the governor of Edo state, says he will not appeal the outcome of the screening process.





The incumbent, who is seeking reelection into office, was disqualified at the screening process for the primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for having a “defective certificate”.





In a statement signed by Crusoe Osagie, his media aide, the governor said it would be futile to appeal the outcome.





This, he said, is because Adams Oshiomhole, the party chairman, has “declared that he is the supreme court and ultimate determiner of the fate and future of our great party”.





“We have watched the mockery of democratic process, which Adams Oshiomhole, is administering and superintending over in our great party the All Progressives Congress (APC). It has been an unfortunate, disheartening and dreadful spectacle,” the statement read.





“We had initially asserted that going by the open display and enthronement of illegality by one man in the party that comprises several organs and eminent personalities, there is no way that Governor Godwin Obaseki would get a fair assessment in the run-up to the nomination of candidates to fly the flag of the party in the forthcoming Edo gubernatorial election.





“It is unfortunate that this open show of shame, illegality and travesty of justice is the brand of democracy which Oshiomhole has reduced the APC into.





“The situation is quite saddening because this is a party supposedly reputed for change, equity and social justice.”





At the screening process, which held in Abuja on Friday, Ize Iyamu who bore the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2015 election was cleared alongside four other candidates.









