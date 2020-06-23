Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the Edo State 2020 Governorship Election, said he does not need a godfather to win the election.





Ize-Iyamu stated this on Monday during an interview on Politics Today, a programme on Channels TV.





Ize-Iyamu, who emerged winner of the APC primary, said he won the election without Oshiomhole’s presence in Edo and will do it again.





When asked if he had the blessings of the suspended National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, and what was his relationship with him.





He said, “The only godfather I have is God. I am sure that is obvious to you. Adams Oshiomhole is the national chairman of the party and I have immense respect for him. And there are other leaders. Adams Oshiomhole was not in Edo today and yet I won the 18 local governments. We have mutual respect for each other and I will not disrespect him because anybody wants to insult him.





“All I want to let you know is that I am well grounded in Edo. People know me; I have lived there all my life and they believe in me. And they want somebody that understands their problems and is able to solve them. I am sincere, focused and I have a clear-cut agenda of what I want to do.





“That is why I am standing and I believe on the basis that I will win the election overwhelmingly. I don’t need any godfather to win.”





