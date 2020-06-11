



The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has revealed the extent he can go to protect his wife.





Adeboye who delivered a sermon on marriage during a devotion programme stated that he can tolerate whatever is thrown at him to the point of even praying for the person.





However, when such is done to his wife, Adeboye stated that he won’t hesitate to kill the person.

He said, “You can do whatever you like to me, you can criticize me, you can insult me, you can trample on me, I will only pray for you. But if you mess around with my wife, I will kill you. I will kill you so thoroughly you won’t even be able to rise on the resurrection morning. When people ask me how are you going to do that, I tell my daddy to send you to hell straight away”.





See the video:





