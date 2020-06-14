



Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo, says he will disclose his next step after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari following his disqualification from the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in the state.





Obaseki, who is seeking a second term in office, also said he is still consulting with his supporters.





Writing via his Twitter handle on Sunday, the governor described his disqualification as an act of injustice.





“I appreciate the sustained show of solidarity, support and goodwill from Edo people and Nigerians in the face of injustice by the @OfficialAPCNg screening committee,” he wrote.

“I will be making my next move known after I complete consultations with my supporters and meet with @MBuhari.”





“defective” certificate. Jonathan Ayuba, chairman of the screening committee, had said Obaseki was disqualified over a





“In our view of the issues raised. We concluded that the higher school certificate was defective,” he had said.





“The NYSC certificate – and act of the aspirant taking the party to court – these are some of the issues we have attached and based on the party constitution this has made us to recommend that the above candidate thereby his excellency Godwin Obaseki is not eligible to participate in the governor.”













