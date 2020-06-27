Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo, says the people stood by him when he was forced into “epic political battles”.





Expressing gratitude to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over his emergence as the party’s flagbearer in the forthcoming gubernatorial election, Obaseki said this couldn’t have been possible without the support of the people.





Obaseki, with a total of 1,952 votes, had emerged winner of PDP primary election which held in Benin, the state capital, on Thursday.





A total of 2,234 delegates from the 192 wards and 18 local government areas of the state participated in election with Obaseki as the only candidate on the ballot.

Three aspirants had backed out of the contest and endorsed him.





In a statement on Friday, the governor appreciated the party’s leadership, members and residents of the state for their support.





He said campaigns would soon commence, thereby urging members of the party to remain steadfast in their convictions.





“My dear people of Edo State, leaders and members of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), I thank you all for your support and for electing me as the flagbearer of our party in the September governorship election,” the statement read.





“How could I have survived the epic political battles that I was dragged and forced into, in the last one year, without you my people, solidly behind me? I thank my party delegates, who stood all through the day and night, to vote me as the party’s candidate.





“I salute leaders of the party who set aside their ambitions in the interest of party unity and the progress of our state.





“This victory is our collective victory and I urge our people to remain vigilant as we kick-start our campaigns for the main election. I appeal to you to remain steadfast in your convictions to enable us win the war ahead just as we have won several battles together.





“I thank every Edo man, woman, our resilient youth, home and abroad for making the fight for my emergence, their own. You invested your resources and raised your voices to support my aspiration even in the face of threats and intimidation”





“As we step up efforts to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, I urge our people to keep safe always. I thank you all”.





Obaseki had defected to PDP after he was disqualified from contesting the primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC).





The governor will run against Osagie Ize-Iyamu of APC in the forthcoming election









