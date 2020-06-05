Latter Rain Assembly President, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has warned that Churches may soon be empty.





He gave the warning on The Future of Faith Instagram Live with Chude Jideonwo.





Bakare spoke on governance and the responsibility of the church amid the coronavirus pandemic.





He stressed that the church is a body that is required in these trying times to show up for its members.





“The church, which is you and I and the millions of Christians in this country, has one duty; to nourish the body of Christ, honor and serve it. That is you and I.





“If the church does not do its duty, it will soon be empty and cockroaches and spiders will take over,” Bakare said.





On his presidential ambition, Bakare mentioned that in the 2011 elections, he was “pressured to run with Atiku.”





He said God’s counsel to him has remained that his political career is not over.





The cleric added that the counsel also included that he will be called upon for more responsibilities and he is obligated to answer.





The conversation also touched on gender and the state of violence against women.





It also discussed the role of religion in the continued subjugation of women and how women continue to suffer violence at the hands of men.





