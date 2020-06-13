Peter Ayemoba, a 50-year-old man from Rafin-Sanyi in Suleja, Niger state, has narrated how he slept with his two daughters for seven years after he lost his wife.





According to PUNCH, Ayemoba, who was recently arrested by the state police command, said the evil act started in 2013.





He explained that after losing his wife, he started making efforts to bond with his daughters, who were then 15 and 13 years old.





Ayemoba added that in the course of his quest to establish closeness, he lost control of himself and started having sex with them.





“I started sleeping with my daughters about seven years ago when I lost my wife in 2013. The death of my wife got me so confused that I did not even know when I started sleeping with my daughters,” he said.





The father of six said his daughters, who expressed worry with the development, had pressured him to marry a second wife to satisfy his sexual urges.





He said he, however, told them that even if he marries a new wife, he could not resist sleeping with the girls who are currently 22 and 20 years old.





“My daughters, after noticing that I was doing something abominable, forced me to get another wife that would satisfy my sexual urge. But despite the marriage, I still made love to them at the slightest opportunity my new wife was not in the house,” he said.





Ayemoba also claimed he usually obtain the consent of the girls before having sexual intercourse with them.





“Whenever they rejected my sexual demand, I would tell them that I wanted to be closer to them since their mother was no more. At times I would threaten to kill them and commit suicide if they did not allow me to sleep with them,” he added.





He also recalled once backing his actions with the Bible to dismiss incessant complaints from his daughters.





“One day, I had to refer them to the Bible about Lot who had sex with his daughters and was not punished by God. I told them that the intercourse between a father and his daughters was normal and it is written in the Bible,” he said.





“I suspect that somebody placed a curse on me, because what I have done in the past seven years is not ordinary, frankly speaking.”





Sensing his father would not turn a new leaf, the two girls decided to report the matter to a family member who in turn alerted the police and was consequently arrested.





Ayemoba, however, expressed shock over his daughters decision to report the incident, claiming they “voluntarily, willingly accepted to be having sex with me any time I demanded it.”





