Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has called for justice over the death of Vera Omozuwa, a 100-level microbiology student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Edo state.





Last week, Uwa, a student of microbiology, died after she was attacked and raped while studying in a church in Benin.





At about the same time, Tina Ezekwe, a 16-year-old girl, was hit by a stray bullet after a police officer fired shots in a bid to apprehend a bus driver at the Iyana-Oworo area of Lagos.





The student’s death comes weeks after Jennifer, an 18-year-old girl, was allegedly gang-raped by five boys reported to be her friends in Kaduna state.

The deaths of Nigerian females have triggered protests on social media as Nigerians called for justice over the killings.





In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Tinubu also condemned the killings, saying such violence is inexcusable.





He said the incidents are parts of the “pain, hurt and stigma of gender-based violence and abuse” suffered by Nigerian women and young girls.





Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos, said “enough is enough”, adding that justice should be served to all victims of gender-based violence.





“For far too long women and young girls in our nation have suffered the pain, hurt and stigma of gender-based violence and abuse. Too many have been hurt, intimidated and bullied. Too many have died. Such violence is inexcusable. There is nothing that can defend this wrongdoing,” the tweet read.





“All of us are born of woman and nurtured of woman. Vera Uwaila Omozuwa is the most recent name on a list, far too long, of women who have lost their lives at the hands of these vile criminals. Today, I rise in solidarity with women in Nigeria to say #enoughisenough





“#JusticeforUwa #JusticeforJennifer #JusticeforTina #JUSTICE for all victims of gender based violence.”

