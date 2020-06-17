The leader of INRI Evangelical spiritual church, Prophet Elijah Ayodele has disclosed how his prophecies on Adams Oshiomhole of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki came to pass.





Primate Elijah’s most recent prophecy on Oshiomhole that just came to pass was the upholding of the former governor’s suspension as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, by the Appeal Court.





Oshiomhole’s suspension was upheld yesterday, following an earlier judgement by a High Court.





The party immediately appointed Abiola Ajimobi as the acting National Chairman.





However, Primate Ayodele also disclosed he predicted the political situation in Edo state, during which he had said Oshiomhole was hell bent on easing Obaseki out of the game and warned that should Obaseki buckle up, else, he will chicken out.





A statement he signed and sent said: “This also happened on the day Oshiomhole’s new found enemy, Godwin Obaseki left the All Progressive Congress due to obstinate decision of the national chairman to ease him out of the primary election of the party in Edo state, set to take place on June 22.”





Obaseki had yesterday resigned his membership from the ruling APC, ahead of his speculated defection to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.





While making that prophecy weeks ago, he mentioned that Obaseki is God’s project and if Oshiomhole isn’t careful, he will not see 2023 as the national chairman of the party





‘’If Ize Iyamu wins, Edo state will be worse than it is presently, he is not ordained to be governor but wants to be forced on the people of Edo state. If they mistakenly put Ize iyamu, he should know that this isn’t church, something will come around. If Oshiomhole isn’t careful, he will not see 2023 as the national chairman of APC,’’ he had said.





