





The Olympian stated this while reacting to the rape and murder of Uwa Omozuwa, the 22-year-old 100 level student of the University of Benin, inside a church in Benin City, the Edo State capital.“It’s my true life story. Terrible experience for me and it affected my s3x life. I hated s3x. I don’t want to tell my entire story for now because of my autobiography that’s coming soon,” Oshonaike recounted.She also beseeched parents to raise their male kids in the right way, saying it would help avert the scourge.“I have been a victim and know how terrible it is. Women should rise up and fight this scourge,” the former Nigerian champion stated.“I’ve been abused and after beating me, he will force and sleep with me by force. It was when I grew up that I got to know that it’s called rape.”Oshonaike added, “Parents should teach their boy-child about s3x and how to respect a woman’s body, and never force a woman to have s3x with them. Even in marriage, no is no.”