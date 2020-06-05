





The popular Instagram comedian made this known during an Instagram Live chat with Nigerian rapper, Bouqui.According to him, he failed and became an object of ridicule when he was in the University.“I started cracking jokes for my friends in 100 level. A guy told me I am funny and advised me to make it career. That was how the journey started.I switched from Biochemistry to another department. I failed, had carry overs. My mates had already graduated, I didn’t graduate. I was gradually becoming an object of ridicule”.Arole also shed light on the turning point in his life.“When I was in 400 level, I left Ife for Lagos and I stayed with a brother’s friend who attends Daystar Christian Centre. That was how my life changed. The church also gave me a platform. Crossing from Bio Chemistry to Psychology was a trying time in my life. I knew I was going to conquer my challenges”.The comedian also urged individuals who have lost their jobs as a result of Covid-19 not to lose hope.Hear him:”If you have lost your job, don’t lose your mind. If you have lost your money, don’t lose your mind.When I started out I had the issue of acceptability. Now everybody wants me.If you say I am not funny that is your choice, it doesn’t change who I am. My ability not to succumb to people’s validation has helped me so far”, he said.