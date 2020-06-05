Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has said that he does not believe President Muhammadu Buhari is in charge of the country.





This is coming days after a retired colonel and former military administrator of Kaduna, Umar Dangiwa, wrote an open letter to Buhari over the president’s habit of appointing people from his section of the country into office.





Reacting to this in an interview on PlusTv Africa’s ‘One-On-One’ on Thursday, the playwright and political activist said the answer to the nation’s problem is decentralisation.





The renowned writer commended the former military administrator who has a tendency to hit the nail hard and go straight to the point factually without self-interest.

He said: “Umar Dangiwa is one of the really serious letter writers without self-interest and when I saw this I was appalled but I shouldn’t have been appalled in the first place. I was appalled by the silence that followed this revelation. I think those who are responsible for this criminal lopsidedness should be punished. It is not sufficient just to discuss it. It’s criminal.





“I have said this before. I don’t believe there is really anybody in charge in Aso Rock. I’m sorry to say this. I’ve been studying the trend over the past year and a half and I believe this president is not in charge of this nation, in so many aspects and directions.





“I’m convinced he’s not really and totally with it.





“It’s so serious. It is not the fact alone, we know the history of this. We know what it has caused the nation, and we know it isn’t over yet. And you say are launching an enquiry. That’s not enough. This man is not in charge.”





Watch the full interview here;





