





President Muhammadu Buhari, says he is upset with the recent cases of rape in the country.The President stated this during his 2020 Democracy Day Speech on Friday.“I am particularly upset with the recent cases of rape in the country,” he said, noting that the Nigeria Police Force will bring the perpetrators of the “heinous crime” to justice.He continued, “We are celebrating this year’s Democracy Day despite the COVID-19 pandemic which afflicts our nation and the whole world.“It is indeed a very difficult time for everyone especially those who have lost loved ones to the virus and those whose sources of livelihood have been severely constrained by the stringent measures we introduced at every level of government to contain the virus and save lives.“The dedication of our health and other essential services staff towards containing this virus is a testament of our courage and resilience as a people and as a great nation, and I use this opportunity to say thank you to all of you for your service to the nation.”