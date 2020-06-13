





The 35-year-old vlogger stated this on Twitter while detailing her struggle with the idea of a relationship.She wrote on twitter;Been single so long that I like the idea of a relationship more than actually being in one, I am selfish with myself, I love my space, I like to move as I want, I love waking up sprawled out on my bed alone, the concept of “sacrificing” all these to “accommodate anyone scares me.Chatting is cute in the beginning, at some point I get tired and lose interest, can someone date for me, like can I hire an assistant to go on all these dates, share my CV, see if we are fit for each other and close the deal, I just want to fast forward the process.I know I like to “date” but when I’m actually asked out on a date I think of a million reasons to cancel, the thought of putting in effort turns me off, in my head, it’s rosy, in real life…. It is a lot of work and I can’t be bothered, who else can relate?I think I know what the problem is, I have been in a relationship with myself for so long, dating myself and loving on me, I have become selfish, I’ll need to first break up with me but I like me, me works, me comes first, I don’t know how to undate myself.”Toke Makinwa is known for hosting The Morning Drive on Rhythm 93.7 FM.Makinwa, who lost both of her parents to a fire accident when she was 8 years old, released her memoir On Becoming in November 2016.The book talks about her personal struggles with life including Maje Ayida, her ex-husband.Makinwa married Maje Ayida on 15 January 2014, after eight years of courtship.They separated in 2015.On 5 October 2017, Makinwa’s marriage to Ayida was dissolved by a Lagos High Court.