



Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, revealed why he accepted to stand as surety for a former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, PRTT, Abdulrasheed Maina.





He said it was the promise he made to represent both the good, bad and ugly people of his constituency.





The lawmaker said this in Abuja on Wednesday when he addressed reporters, adding that it took him six months to agree to the request.





Maina is presently being tried by the Federal Government over alleged fraud.





Ndume, who represents Borno South at the Red chambers said the decision was not easy for him.





“It took me over six months to agree to be his surety,” Senator Ndume said.





He noted that Maina’s bail condition required a serving Senator and he (Ndume) happened to be the one.





He also noted that another concern of his was that the health condition of the former pension boss was deteriorating and needs special medical attention.





He added, “Third, his offence is bailable and lastly I am not saying the court should discharge and acquit him. If he is guilty, he will be sentenced.





“It was a hard decision I had to make. I have a duty to represent the good, the bad and the ugly of Borno South.”





