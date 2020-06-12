



Popular socialite Ismaila Mustapha a.k.a Mompha has laid a curse on those drawing the attention of U.S Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the International Police (Interpol) on him.





Social media trolls began to tag the FBI and Interpol after his ex-bestie Hushpuppi was arrested in Dubai. After news of Hushpuppi’s arrest spread, some Nigerians began to call for Mompha’s arrest as well.

Mompha, however, didn’t find it amusing. He posted a picture of himself and laid curses on his trolls.









”…Note: For those idiots tagging FBI and Interpol on my page and saying you are next, na thunder go fire those hand you use in typing by the special Grace” he wrote.





”You idiot think FBI or Interpol don’t know Mompha 😂😂😂 you must be really sick 😡 fucking hypocrites they never mind their business Bastards!!!” he concluded.











Earlier, he was formerly arrested and arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged N32.9billion fraud.