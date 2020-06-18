



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said Ramoni Igbalode, popularly known as Ray Hushpuppi or just Hushpuppi has a case to answer with the commission.





The EFCC, describing Hushpuppi as Nigeria’s most-wanted hacker, said it was familiar with the grisly details of his money laundering transactions, involving many high-profile cyber criminals.

EFCC in a statement on Thursday said Hushpuppi has considerable cases of cyber crimes currently being investigated.





“The Commission is familiar with grisly details of his money laundering transactions, involving many high-profile cyber criminals facing trial in Nigeria.





“The Commission is engaging with the FBI in tracing victims of his fraudulent transactions and other fraudsters having direct involvement with him.





“Local cyber criminals with money laundering networks with him, are also being investigated,” EFCC stated.





The commission added that the Instagram celebrity was arrested on June 10 “in connection with $35million ventilator scam.”





Dubai police: Why we arrested Hushpuppi





The Dubai police also broke its silence on the arrest of Hushpuppi, saying he fraudulently obtained money from companies and individuals.





According to UAE National, security officers in the emirate arrested the 38-year-old, whose real name is Raymond Igbalode, and 12 others for “obtaining money through fraudulent means.”





It was gathered that the socialite, who has now been charged, had been referred to the Dubai public prosecution where he’s currently being questioned by prosecutors at the Bur Dubai section.





“They would send out letters from email addresses almost identical to those of legitimate companies, targeting customers of these companies,” a senior prosecutor was quoted to have said.





“This is with the purpose of diverting payments to themselves. Initial information includes that he was part of this gang which fraudulently obtained cash and cars from people.





“His statement was taken by the prosecution but this is just the beginning of prosecution investigations.”





Hushpuppi is known for his luxury lifestyle, which sees him flaunt expensive vehicles, dine with celebrities, and spread pictures of his glamorous home’s state-of-the-art furniture on social media.





In 2019, he made headlines after he claimed that his driver earned as much as a non-fraudulent commissioner in Nigeria.





Hushpuppi’s case comes months after the anti-graft agency docked Mompha, another wealthy internet personality, over alleged N32.9 billion money laundering.





It also comes at about the same time when Cubana Chief Priest, a nightlife promoter, was detained by the police over alleged misuse of escorts and unexplained wealth.













