The Nigerian government has reacted to the arrest of popular Instagram celebrity, Ramoni Igbalode, also known as Hushpuppi in Dubai for alleged fraud.





The Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NiDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa said Hushpuppi’s arrest over alleged fraud should not be used to judge Nigerians living abroad.





In a tweet, NiDCOM boss insisted some Nigerians are excelling abroad, legitimately.





She tweeted: “Allegations against Ramoni Igbalode a k a Hushpuppi running into millions in fraud.









Recall that Hushpuppi, known for showing his wealth on Instagram was arrested in Dubai, United Arab Emirate, UAE, on June 10.





Hushpuppi was arrested with 12 others by Interpol in connection with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, over alleged fraud.





However, a report published by Dubai Newspaper, the National said the Nigerian was arrested for multiple frauds.





The report said Hushpuppi and his friends are currently being questioned by prosecutors at the Bur Dubai section.





