Founder of Mount Zion Faith Ministries, Mike Bamiloye, says husband snatchers will be on the losing side if the lockdown introduced to combat spread of COVID-19 continues.
The renowned Christian filmmaker took to his social media page on Friday to express his views on how the directive had impacted families and the society at large.
He wrote:”If this Lockdown should continue like this, the number of healthy families would double tremendously. Many more Husbands would stay at home, many children would have serious feeling of fatherhood,” he wrote on Instagram.
“Many wives will enjoy their husbands more. Many business men husbands who never stay at home with their wives will now appreciate their Wives more. Many husband snatchers will continually be on the losing side and many wives who had been losing grip on their husbands would have a hold on them.”
Bamiloye also added that many fake pastors exhibiting themselves as a quick fix to people’s difficulties on prayer mountains would reduce if the lockdown continues.
“If this lockdown should continue the number of fake pastors who feast on crowds who are looking for prayer mountains will reduce. Many noises of fake and dubious ‘servants of God’ will reduce and the voices of many genuine ministers of God will continue to fill the Airwaves,” he said.
IF THIS LOCKDOWN SHOULD CONTINUE... #mikebamiloye If this LOCK DOWN Should Continue like this, The Number of Pastors Will double. The Number of Fake Pastors who Feast on Crowds who are looking for Prayer Mountains will reduce. If this Wonderful LOCKDOWN should Continue like this: The Number of Home Cell Pastors Will increase tremendously. And the Number of Healthy Families Would double tremendously. Many more Husbands would stay at home. Many Children would have serious feeling of Fatherhood. Oh-oh! LOCKDOWN! Dear LOCKDOWN! If this LockDown should continue like this, Many Wives will enjoy their husbands more. Many Business Men husbands who never stay at home with their wives will now appreciate their Wives more. Many many Husband Snatchers Will continually be on the losing side. And many many Wives who had been losing grip on their husbands would have a hold on them. Many many wife beaters will be forced To stay under the same roof with their wives BY FORCE And many many wife haters will be forced to love their wives BY FORCE. Many many wives who never stay at home To make food for their husbands would be made to sit down and cook for their husbands and eat together BY FORCE. Couples who don’t see eye-to-eye Will be forced to sit down on the veranda of their house and stare at each other’s Eyes BY FORCE. Ah! This LOCKDOWN! Many Ministers of God Who are being cumbersomed With several ministerial Invitations that take them from Paris to Western Australia back to Frankfurt on their Way to Pretoria, And landing at Murtala Muhammad Intl Airport Lagos after 5 Weeks of “Anointed deliverance Worldwide Ministrations” will be forced to sit down at home And rest for a while. And their WIVES praising God secretly in their heart for this “God-Ordained-Husbands LockDown” That give them back their Always-TRAVELLING-Husbands. If this LOCKDOWN should continue like this , Many Many large conventions of Churches will continue to hold inside Bedrooms And Sitting rooms. And all Italian Shoes and diamond Wrist Watches will only be travelling from The Bedroom To the Sitting Room and finally to the Kitchens! (Continue in comment)
