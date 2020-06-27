





The renowned Christian filmmaker took to his social media page on Friday to express his views on how the directive had impacted families and the society at large.He wrote:”If this Lockdown should continue like this, the number of healthy families would double tremendously. Many more Husbands would stay at home, many children would have serious feeling of fatherhood,” he wrote on Instagram.“Many wives will enjoy their husbands more. Many business men husbands who never stay at home with their wives will now appreciate their Wives more. Many husband snatchers will continually be on the losing side and many wives who had been losing grip on their husbands would have a hold on them.”Bamiloye also added that many fake pastors exhibiting themselves as a quick fix to people’s difficulties on prayer mountains would reduce if the lockdown continues.“If this lockdown should continue the number of fake pastors who feast on crowds who are looking for prayer mountains will reduce. Many noises of fake and dubious ‘servants of God’ will reduce and the voices of many genuine ministers of God will continue to fill the Airwaves,” he said.