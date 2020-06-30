



The Nigerian army says Salisu Ibrahim, a 75-year-old man, was killed by one of the vehicles in a convoy going to pick up W.B Idris, the army’s 17 brigade commander, in Katsina state.





Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff, on Monday, paid a visit to the state.





The accident, witnesses said, occurred around Mani House Junction in Katsina.





Ibrahim was said to be going to Kofar Kaura to share invitation cards for his daughter’s wedding to family members when the incident happened.









In a statement on Tuesday, Sagir Musa, army spokesperson, said the army had sent a delegation to Ibrahim’s family.





“The convoy of the commander, 17 brigade NA, Katsina was involved in a road traffic accident on 29 June, 2020 during which the death to a road user was recorded,” he said.





“The late motorcycle rider was a 75-year-old man named Alhaji Salisu Ibrahim of Filin Samji, Katsina. The incident occurred when the vehicles went to refuel and were expected to pick up the brigade commander later.





“Already, a delegation of the Nigerian Army led by the Brigade commander has visited the family to commiserate with them and will be fully involved in the burial.”





When contacted, Gambo Isa, police spokesperson in the state, said he was not around and could not comment on the matter.









