Anita, wife of Peter Okoye, Nigerian singer, has narrated how the late Ibidun Ighodalo prayed and comforted her after she had a miscarriage.





Ibidun, wife of Ituah Ighodalo, senior pastor of Trinity House Church in Lagos, died of a heart attack in her sleep while in Port Harcourt, capital of Rivers state, on Sunday.





Several Nigerians have been taking to social media to pen their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.





Joining the fray, Anita, in a post on her Instagram page, recounted her numerous encounters with the former Miss Lux and how the deceased impacted her life.

The 33-year-old described the deceased as someone passionate about uplifting others, especially when they are undergoing tough moments.





She recalled how Ibidun encouraged her not to give up when experiencing one of her miscarriages.





“Jesus…Jesus…Jesus… those were the words that I kept on saying when I heard the news. Auntie Ibidun… I can’t stop going back to our whatsapp messages… We always ended our conversation with “I love you so much” and the best emojis followed…” she wrote on Monday.

“Your smile was so genuine, your voice so sweet and sincere and you always gave the most comforting hugs. I remember you holding my hands and praying with me after one of my miscarriages and assuring me that God is still God. Sis, you’ve left us to be with the Lord, a true angel…”





She went on to pray for the deceased’s family, requesting that the “Lord grant them comfort, strength and the grace to bear this huge loss.”









