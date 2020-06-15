 How Ibidun Ighodalo planned to mark 40th birthday next month, TY Bello reveals | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » How Ibidun Ighodalo planned to mark 40th birthday next month, TY Bello reveals

Monday, June 15, 2020 0
A+ A-

Celebrity photographer, TY Bello, has revealed the last WhatsApp chat she had with her late friend and ex-Beauty Queen, Ibidun Ighodalo, who died on Sunday.

Bello posted a screenshot of the last chat they had on Instagram which centred on preparations for Ibidun’s 40th birthday which was supposed to hold next month.

In the chat, Ibidun, who is the wife of Trinity House Senior Pastor, Ituah Ighodalo, expressed her desire to help some families have children.

Ibidun’s chat read, “Sweetie, it’s my 40th next month and I want to help 40 couples to have their babies. What do you think? That’s all I want. No party, no surprise nothing. I just want to make 40 homes happy.”


Ibidun, who was married for 13 years, had been open about her search for a child of her own and how she had to settle for adoption.

The businesswoman died suddenly in Port Harcourt on Sunday.


Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

 Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers


Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top