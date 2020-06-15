





Bello posted a screenshot of the last chat they had on Instagram which centred on preparations for Ibidun’s 40th birthday which was supposed to hold next month.In the chat, Ibidun, who is the wife of Trinity House Senior Pastor, Ituah Ighodalo, expressed her desire to help some families have children.Ibidun’s chat read, “Sweetie, it’s my 40th next month and I want to help 40 couples to have their babies. What do you think? That’s all I want. No party, no surprise nothing. I just want to make 40 homes happy.”Ibidun, who was married for 13 years, had been open about her search for a child of her own and how she had to settle for adoption.The businesswoman died suddenly in Port Harcourt on Sunday.