



Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, on Saturday launched a fresh ‘attack’ on Adams Oshiomhole, suspended National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC.





Omokri said President Muhammadu Buhari ‘buried’ Oshiomhole in the hole he dug for the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki.





The former presidential candidate made the claim while faulting the place of “godfatherism” in politics.





In a post on his Facebook page, Omokri wrote: “Oshiomhole now knows there are levels in political godfatherism. He dug a hole for Obaseki and General Buhari buried him in the hole he dug. Are you surprised?





“After all, his name is OshiomHOLE! Sowore is not a victim. Tinubu is not a victim. Soyinka is not a victim. Oshiomhole is not a victim. The beautiful Oby Ezekwesili is not a victim. Don’t feel sorry for them!”





Recall that Obaseki had dumped APC for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, due to irreconcilable differences with Oshiomhole.





Shortly after Obaseki’s exit from APC, the leadership crisis in APC became serious.





Embattled former National Secretary of the party, Victor Giadom had convened a National Executive Council, NEC, meeting against the approval of Oshiomhole’s loyalist.





The decision of APC NEC is believed to be an attempt to subdue Oshiomhole and Tinubu’s influenc





