



The Nigerian army special forces, on Monday, rescued four persons, including two aid workers, who were abducted by Boko Haram insurgents along Maiduguri-Monguno road in Borno state.





The insurgents had on Monday mounted a road block and abducted the victims, including workers from Action Against Hunger and the International Committee For Red Cross (ICRC).





The attacks are said to have become a frequent occurrence, with insurgents robbing motorists of their valuables, while passengers carrying identification cards are abducted.





According to a military source, the Boko Haram insurgents came with 11 gun trucks and blocked the road, where they carried out an operation that lasted less than 15 minutes.

Howeever, according to the source, the special forces trailed the group and engaged the fleeing insurgents in a gun duel which lasted for about an hour.





“Consequently, the gallant troops overpowered the fleeing terrorists who abandoned the victims and ran away in disarray,” he said.





On June 5, the insurgents had abducted three humanitarian workers on the same road.





Muhammed Monguno, one of the three aid workers abducted on June 5, was the manager of the IDP camp in Monguno.





