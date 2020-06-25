



The Ikorodu Bois, a Nigerian comedy group, has been invited to the premiere of ‘Extraction 2’, an American action-thriller, following their low-budget remake of the film trailer.

The group made up of three brothers — Babatunde, Muiz and Malik Sanni — are renowned for recreating popular music videos and Hollywood movie trailers.

The comedy group took to its Twitter page on Wednesday to share a side-by-side video of their remake and the trailer of ‘Extraction 2’.

They also tagged Russo brothers, the film producers, and Chris Hemsworth, star actor of the movie, and wrote: “We so much love this movie and we hope @chrishemsworth and @netflix sees this remake, pls retweet.”



The post instantly went viral on Twitter, raking in over 230,000 ‘likes’ and 83,000 ‘retweets’ — as of the time this report was filed.

The tweet also attracted the attention of everyone from Hemsworth and the Russos to even Netflix.





Reacting to the short video, the Russo brothers lauded the young Nigerians for their creative work and also invited them to the world premiere of the action-packed Netflix movie sequel.





In a follow-up post, the Ikorodu Bois appreciated the gesture, noting they had been waiting all long for such an opportunity.





This would be a dream come through and this is the Day we’ve been waiting for all our lives😭 https://t.co/tSXyJXl14q June 24, 2020







“This is awesome! We would love to have you guys at the #Extraction 2 premiere…direct message (DM) us and we’ll get you there!,” they replied.“This would be a dream come through and this is the day we’ve been waiting for all our lives,” the group wrote.On his part, Hemsworth gave out a huge shout out to the talented kids as words of their creativity spread.CCC