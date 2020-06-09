



The federal government has approved the payment of two months’ hazard allowance for health workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.





Chris Ngige, minister of labour and employment, made this known at a meeting between representatives of the federal government and health professionals’ associations.





Ngige, who noted that the approval was granted by President Muhammadu Buhari to appreciate the effort of health workers in the fight against COVID-19, said the allowance for the months of April and May would be paid before the end of the week.





The minister said the decision was part of the agreement reached between the federal government representatives and health sector workers.





He added that insurance coverage for the health workers has also been approved in consonance with the memorandum of understanding signed between government representatives and health unions in April.





“We reviewed all, and also reviewed all the emoluments that we are to give these gallant workers who are at the frontline taking the risk for all of us and the federal government side has given them the financial implication of what they have done.





“We have fixed a timeline for ourselves that before the end of this week, the health workers captured in that particular COVID-19 net and frontline workers should get all their hazard and inducement allowances for the month of April and May before the close of the week.”









