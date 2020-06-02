 ‘He should be arrested’ — reactions as man ‘molests’ lady during Abuja to Akure trip (VIDEO) | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A video of a Nigerian man allegedly molesting a lady in a public vehicle en route to Akure, Ondo state, from Abuja, has provoked outrage on social media platforms.

The now-viral video was shared by a Twitter user @DanielFaithArts on Monday. He said the victim was his sister and she was sexually molested all through the journey.

He said the victim was accused of overreacting by some passengers in the vehicle the moment she raised the alarm. This, he said, prompted her to make the video.

In the 30-second footage, the alleged molester can be seen touching the lady’s thigh severely as they travelled for hours.


“This happened to a sister of mine today in a public transport, this man molested her all the way from Abuja to Akure, she screamed and the people in the bus said she was overreacting, so she made this video,” he wrote.

He also said his sister reported the incident to a soldier at a checkpoint but was ordered to keep quiet or risk detention after her molester had conversed with the soldier in Hausa.

“And even at that, a soldier on the road that she tried reporting to told her to keep quiet or be detained because the said man spoke to him in Hausa. Why is it that our ladies are no longer safe? Kindly help retweet this till we can find someone that identifies this animal #SayNoToRape,” he added.


The video has since triggered widespread condemnation among Nigerian Twitter users.

The development also comes days after Vera Omozuwa, a female student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), died after she was attacked and raped while studying inside a church in Edo state.

Quite a number of users have called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the culprit before he “preys on another victim”.

“You see that man in that video molesting that lady travelling from Abuja to Akure, he’s a potential rapist no doubt. He should be found and prosecuted. So sad the society we live in ain’t safe for our girls anymore,” a Twitter user said.

“His matter must not be swept under the carpet, this man must be found. Stupid and disgusting act,” another user said.

Here is what some Nigerians had to say:










