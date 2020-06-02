A video of a Nigerian man allegedly molesting a lady in a public vehicle en route to Akure, Ondo state, from Abuja, has provoked outrage on social media platforms.





The now-viral video was shared by a Twitter user @DanielFaithArts on Monday. He said the victim was his sister and she was sexually molested all through the journey.





He said the victim was accused of overreacting by some passengers in the vehicle the moment she raised the alarm. This, he said, prompted her to make the video.





In the 30-second footage, the alleged molester can be seen touching the lady’s thigh severely as they travelled for hours.

“This happened to a sister of mine today in a public transport, this man molested her all the way from Abuja to Akure, she screamed and the people in the bus said she was overreacting, so she made this video,” he wrote.

He also said his sister reported the incident to a soldier at a checkpoint but was ordered to keep quiet or risk detention after her molester had conversed with the soldier in Hausa.





“And even at that, a soldier on the road that she tried reporting to told her to keep quiet or be detained because the said man spoke to him in Hausa. Why is it that our ladies are no longer safe? Kindly help retweet this till we can find someone that identifies this animal #SayNoToRape,” he added.

The video has since triggered widespread condemnation among Nigerian Twitter users.





The development also comes days after Vera Omozuwa, a female student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), died after she was attacked and raped while studying inside a church in Edo state.





Quite a number of users have called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the culprit before he “preys on another victim”.





“You see that man in that video molesting that lady travelling from Abuja to Akure, he’s a potential rapist no doubt. He should be found and prosecuted. So sad the society we live in ain’t safe for our girls anymore,” a Twitter user said.





“His matter must not be swept under the carpet, this man must be found. Stupid and disgusting act,” another user said.









RAPE IS BAD and should be punished but ladies that lie against men should also be served the same punishment.



Now how can we find this man and get him charged? Now this Abuja to Akure kind of sexual harassment allegations are the ones I like . The ones with proof.RAPE IS BAD and should be punished but ladies that lie against men should also be served the same punishment.Now how can we find this man and get him charged? pic.twitter.com/ifryqw9Dgq June 2, 2020

You see that man in that video molesting that lady traveling from Abuja to Akure, he’s a potential rapist no doubt. He should be found and prosecuted. So sad the society we live in ain’t safe for our girls anymore💔 — GENTLE ɢᴇᴇ (@g__eezy) June 2, 2020

His matter must not be swept under the carpet, this man must be found. Stupid and disgusting act.. Abuja to Akure pic.twitter.com/yYwBLFbbX7 June 2, 2020



Why can’t she leave the bus....BLOCKED

why was she sitting close to him.....BLOCKED

I guess it high time we start giving rapist and molester a lifetime mark.

All the way from Abuja to Akure what the actual fuck? Why was she not putting on a trouser......BLOCKEDWhy can’t she leave the bus....BLOCKEDwhy was she sitting close to him.....BLOCKEDI guess it high time we start giving rapist and molester a lifetime mark.All the way from Abuja to Akure what the actual fuck? pic.twitter.com/3REMZGw81D June 2, 2020

Woke up and the first thing I'm seeing is the Abuja to Akure Video, under which people of my gender are spewing arrant nonsense.

Asking if she should even be traveling in the first place.

Why do we always seem to blame the victims everytime? — Habib (@TheHabibLateef) June 2, 2020

That lady molested from Abuja to Akure WASN’T at fault in any way, Yall ignorant SIMPS saying “why didn’t she..” why didn’t she do what? She fckin complained! Even reported to a Soldier ffs! and he told her to keep quiet, so how on earth are dumbasses still tryna Justify this?? — 🍷 Daddy oyoyo (@Blaaq_ie) June 2, 2020





See the bastard. We need to find this monster before he does something bigger.



everybody in this bus is an an accomplice and should be arrested. A lady travelling from Abuja to Akure was molested. After she complained, people in the bus said she’s overreacting... OVER GINI 😧See the bastard. We need to find this monster before he does something bigger.everybody in this bus is an an accomplice and should be arrested. pic.twitter.com/1iuWwMM3jx June 2, 2020

Shes traveling in the same bus with them from Abuja to Akure. It’s quite a long journey and anything can happen. Worst they will declare it an accident and nothing will happen. So I won’t blame her much.



The things women endure 💔 — Senior Mgbeke ☺️ (@_chiomasylvia) June 1, 2020





So the only thing you have to say about the Abuja to Akure video is that you thought there was travel ban on interstate travel?



And those passengers in the bus that said she was overreacting are mad too! My gender will always be out there shaming us!So the only thing you have to say about the Abuja to Akure video is that you thought there was travel ban on interstate travel?And those passengers in the bus that said she was overreacting are mad too! #SayNoToRapist June 2, 2020

I have been able to reach the lady in the Abuja to Akure viral video, she said she joined the bus on the road & was the only female in the bus & the only one who doesn't speak Hausa in the bus. She said the man who harassed her is a Fulani, it will be difficult to trace the idiot — Olúyẹmí Fásípè 🇳🇬 (@YemieFASH) June 2, 2020

The Abuja to Akure sexual harassment viral video simply shows that our interstate border closure is not effective, we are just deceiving ourselves. — Olúyẹmí Fásípè 🇳🇬 (@YemieFASH) June 2, 2020

On this Abuja to Akure issue, asking questions like;



I think there was travel ban

Why didn't she switch seat

Why was she calm



Is the same thing as;



What was she doing there

What was she wearing

Why was she she walking alone.



Don't be a rape apologist, think before you tweet! — Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@Uncle_clique) June 2, 2020

A lady was molested on a bus traveling from Abuja to Akure and when she complained, people in the bus said she was overreacting??.



So there isn't a single sane person in that bus who could call out and obviously bullshit. This society is damaged — Hero✨ (@Nonsoikechukwu1) June 2, 2020

Let’s not forget that a lady was molested while traveling from Abuja to Akure. She made a video,told a soldier when they got to a checkpoint.The soldier told her to shut up or he’ll have her detained. Let’s also not forget the complicit passengers too that didn’t speak up for her — Obianuju💋 (@ujubwynas) June 2, 2020

If the only thing you can say about the Abuja to Akure video is “why didn't she change her seat in the car, why didn't she stop him”, then you’re a potential rapist. — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐲𝐳𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐭🖋 (@dukedammy) June 2, 2020

This man in the abuja to akure video is a potential rapist.... the boldness ,the effrontery, Without rumination of any consequences whatsoever ... Lets just make his face popular pic.twitter.com/tHO0JmSjyS June 2, 2020

A grown ass man molested someone all the way from Abuja to Akure. What is wrong with people for crying out loud? I can't even begin to imagine how the lady felt throughout that journey. She said she was even asked to shut up when she complained. Man the society is fucked! — IZY 💎|| Israel (@izybaby01) June 2, 2020

Abuja to Akure shows that women will always be blamed in this society.

"Why didn't she ...?"

but yet No "why didn't he ...?" — Kong 🦍 (@laolukong) June 2, 2020



From Abuja to akure...

The lady was sitting jejely and a man was molesting her...

That's not cool 😤



By the ways, federal government prohibited interstate travels... So what is happening 😂

From Abuja to Akure? Nawa o...From Abuja to akure...The lady was sitting jejely and a man was molesting her...That's not cool 😤By the ways, federal government prohibited interstate travels... So what is happening 😂From Abuja to Akure? pic.twitter.com/er69WZJbFp June 2, 2020







