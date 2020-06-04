Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has advised the Hausa tribe to join the Biafra and the Oduduwa Republic in the search of freedom from Nigeria.





“It’s not only Biafraland and Oduduwa that need liberation, Hausa people need it too,” Kanu wrote on Facebook.





According to the secessionist leader, the greatest geo-political fraud in Nigeria is the tagging of the Hausa, who he described as noble race, to the Fulani to create the Hausa-Fulani ethnic group.





The IPOB leader was reacting to the recent invasion of some communities in Southern Kaduna by suspected Fulani herdsmen and killing of women and children.





He claimed that Fulani has been killing Hausa and other ethnic minorities in the far north since 1804 yet they (the Hausa) “foolishly cling on to one Nigeria.”





“This is Fulani Janjaweed atrocity at its inglorious best against peaceful indigenous Hausa and other ethnic groups that make up Southern Kaduna,” Kanu said, wondering why the Fulani, allegedly always kill the Hausa if they actually belong to the same ethnic group.





“This is a lesson for all those, especially Yoruba and RUGA communities in Biafra, that think Fulani will ever stop slaughtering them. The same way Hausa peasants naively welcomed their Fulani visitors who later dominated and turned them into their slaves is how it shall be in the south in the next 47 years. Fulani loves killing people and they will never ever stop. Long-suffering Hausa people is a prime example.





“The time has come to expel bloodsucking Fulani Janjaweed from our lands,” the IPOB said.





