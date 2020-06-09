Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum has revoked all allocations of houses that have remained unoccupied at Indimi Estate in Bama for more than a year.





He said since those given the houses do not need them, displaced persons would now live there.





Zulum gave the order on Monday when he visited the Shehu of Bama, Umar Ibn Kyari Elkanemi, on Monday.





“We cannot tolerate a situation were people claim ownership of those houses while they are living in Maiduguri. Your highness, kindly compile the list of IDPs from Jaudari village, all the houses should be allocated to them” Zulum said.

Addressing the displaced persons, he said the State government will continue to support them.





“I want to sympathize with you, you have been in a very difficult situation. The insurgents have displaced you from your houses and communities, without any means of livelihoods,” he noted.





Most of the villagers were sacked by Boko Haram insurgents in Banki, Gulumba, and Nguro Soye communities.





Zulum also announced plan to reopen three secondary schools in Bama.





There are several thousands of IDPs in the town.





