





The governor, in his Democracy Day address, said that the commemoration was remarkable as it was a humble reminder of how far the country had gone in the quest to determine a collective destiny as one entity propelled by the common zeal.“As a nation, we shall continue to thrive and live better, fulfilling lives,” he said.He said that celebrating Nigeria’s Democracy Day on June 12, in honour of late M. K. O. Abiola, was a show of appreciation for the sacrifices that had continued to define Nigeria democratic experience as a nation.“Democracy Day is, for us, of remarkable significance. Our drive to sustain democracy since 1999 is expressed through the continuous dialogue we engage in as a people as we seek for solutions to our developmental challenges and chart new courses of progress with determination and unwavering zest.”He noted that there was no denying that democracy had allowed active participation of everyone in society in choosing leaders to articulate and advance national development.Obaseki spoke further: “In Edo, government at all levels will continue to extend the democratic dividend to the greatest majority of the people; we shall also ensure that the policies, programmes and projects make desired impact in people’s lives.“The lessons learnt from our democratic journey continue to strengthen our resolve to fight off those who are hellbent on mortgaging our patrimony and short-changing the majority of our people for the benefit of a handful of persons.“I urge Edo people, Nigerians and friends of our dear country to continue to support efforts to make the people the major stakeholders and benefactors in the process of governance,” he added.