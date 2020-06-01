





GENERAL Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye has prophesized that a lot of good things will happen in Nigeria after the lockdown imposed due to the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.Adeboye, in a sermon during a live broadcast to his members yesterday through the DOVE Television monitored in Abuja, predicted that many babies will be born in early 2021.The cleric, who informed Christians to rejoice during the lockdown, identified David and Elijah and Joseph in the Bible, as persons who became great as a result of lockdown in their lives.He said: “Let me warn pastors, now I’m busy you are resting. Early next year, you will be very busy. As a result of the lockdown, you will have a lot of baby naming ceremonies. David, Elijah, Joseph, and some others became great during a lockdown.”Adeboye added that the best thing to do during a lockdown “is to rejoice, praise God, study the Bible and pray”.“Visions usually come during lockdown. Plan towards actualising the vision and when you finish planning, you need to hand it over to God,” the pastor said.The cleric also said God told him not to worry about persons, who died due to coronavirus.