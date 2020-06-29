





The handing over ceremony was held behind closed doors at the National Working Committee conference room at the APC National Secretariat, Abuja.Giadom assured members of the committee of his readiness to support and partner with the team towards the realisation of the party’s goals.He said, “I Chief. Hon Victor Giadom the outgoing Ag. National Chairman, today Monday 29th of June 2020 hands over to the Chairman and members of the National Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress.“I assure the Committee of my readiness to partner with them to achieve the Party goals and objectives towards a successful National Convention. I pray that the almighty God grants you wisdom to pilot the affairs of the Party.”It had earlier reported that Buni assured members of the party of reforms after the oath of office was administered on members of the 13-member committee at the APC National Secretariat.“lt is time for this committee, therefore, to commence the process of true reconciliation among leaders and members of the party at all levels. It is our belief that the decision by NEC to constitute this committee will mark the beginning of a new chapter in our great Party,” he said.