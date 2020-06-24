





President Nana Akufo-Addo has telephoned President Muhammadu Buhari to apologise over the demolition of buildings in the premises of the Nigerian High Commission in Accra.Mr Ferdinand Nwonye, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.Nwonye also said some suspects have been arrested.“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, called President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, today, June 23, on the phone.“To express his sincere regrets and apology for the demolition of a building on the premises of the Nigerian High Commission in Accra, Ghana.“He informed President Buhari that he had directed a full investigation of the unfortunate incident.“It further emerged earlier in the day that some suspects had been arrested and will be arraigned in court.“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on this note wishes to call on Nigerians home and abroad to remain calm despite the highly provocative attack on the High Commission of Nigeria in Accra, Ghana.“And to reassure Nigerians that the Federal Government is engaging the Ghanaian Authorities at the highest level to seek redress,” it stated.In the night of Friday 19 June, some unidentified persons wilfully carried out the demolition of a building in the premises of the Nigerian High Commission in Accra, Ghana.The perpetrators, who were purportedly on the instruction of the Ghana Urban Development Agency, were said to have carried out the act without prior notification.There have also been engagements between the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and the Ghanaian authorities since the incident