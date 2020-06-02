



United States President, Donald Trump, is being derided over his brief stay in the White House bunker.





The Presidential Emergency Operations Center (PEOC) serves as a shelter and communications center for sitting Presidents and others in case of an emergency.





It is five stories into the ground, has air and food supply, and is sealed off from the aboveground area to stave off terrorist or nuclear attack.





The Secret Service had taken Trump to the PEOC as protesters against George Floyd’s death gathered outside the official residence and workplace for U.S. President.





He was reportedly there for a little under an hour before heading upstairs.





Reports say First Lady Melania Trump and their son, Barron, were also taken there.





On Twitter, users are taunting the American leader.





Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci), former White House Director of Communications, tweeted: “Trump fired tear gas and rubber bullets on peaceful protestors so he could get a photo opp in front a church that didn’t want him there, holding a Bible from which he cannot name a single verse, all to prove he’s not a coward hiding in his bunker again.”





@mrbenwexler: “Leaders who have hidden in a bunker and gassed their own citizens include Saddam Hussein, Adolf Hitler and Donald Trump.”





@kaitlancollins): President Trump was angered by coverage that he was rushed to the underground bunker during protests Friday night and told aides he wanted to be seen outside the White House gates, per @Kevinliptakcnn, leading in part to his walk to St. John’s today (Monday).”





@amyfiscus: CNN @kaitlancollins reporting that Trump walked to St. John’s church in part because he was upset over coverage of him hiding in the White House bunker.





@DanSlott: The photo op Trump wanted wasn’t the church. It was walking out the gates of the White House. Why? People made fun of him being in a bunker and it hurt his ego.So he gassed peaceful protestors to get them out of the way. So he could leave the house and show he wasn’t scared.”





@JeremyMJordan: “Is anyone else seriously worried after tonight that our November election may be completely screwed? Imagine curfews and tanks and terror as Trump dictates from his bunker that it’s too dangerous to have an election. That he will keep us safe forever.”





@janisfrayer: “China’s state media fixated on US protests. On social media, the hashtag #USRiots is at 1.76 billion ‘reads’ with 350,000+ discussions. Most comments criticize President Trump for his bunker visit & for siding with #HongKong protests.”





There are massive demonstrations – some violent or bloody – across America over Floyd’s demise.





Floyd died after dismissed police officer, Derek Chauvin, had his knee on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.





He has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.





However, the family and protesters want him and the three other officers at the scene charged with first-degree murder.





