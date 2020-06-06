



It is official — the Lagos state government has announced the appointment of Abdul-Wasiu Gbolahan Lawal as the new king of Iruland.





NigerianEye quoting sources had reported his resignation as the Lagos state commissioner for agriculture on Thursday ahead of his appointment as new first-class monarch of Iruland, which covers Victoria Island, Lagos state.





The affluent Victoria Island encompasses Lagos Island, Ikoyi and the Lekki Peninsula.





According to Gboyega Akosile, media aid to Jide Sanwo-Olu, the state governor, Lawal’s appointment “takes immediate effect” from Friday afternoon after the final ratification was made by the state executive council.

There have been controversies over who occupies the seat since September 2019 when Idowu Abiodun, the former oniru, died at the age of 82.





The tussle had been between Adesegun, a former commissioner and son of the late ruler whom some chiefs had reportedly endorsed, and Hakeem Ajasa, a retired police officer also endorsed by a part of the royal family.





Born on July 24, 1970, Lawal obtained a degree in botany from the University of Port Harcourt in 1992.





In 2008, he obtained his post graduate degree in violence, conflict and development from the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London.





Lawal began his career at the raw materials research and development council at the federal ministry of science and technology in 1994 as a scientific officer.





He later joined the Nigerian police force and was commissioned as a cadet assistant superintendent.





As a police officer, he served as ADC to Bola Ahmed Tinubu who was governor of Lagos from 1999 to 2007.





Lawal retired voluntarily in 2008 as a superintendent of police.





A year after, he was appointed as senior special assistant on special projects by Babatunde Fashola, then governor of the state.





He was also the coordinator of the agriculture-based youth empowerment scheme (Agric-YES).





He was first appointed commissioner for agriculture and cooperatives in 2011.





In 2015, he was again appointed commissioner of housing by Akinkunmi Ambode, then governor of the state.





