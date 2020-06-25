





House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila promised to pay 50 per cent of the hazard allowance in addition to what is currently being paid by the Lagos State Government to about 450 doctors and other health workers at the Randle General Hospital, Surulere, Lagos State.He stated this while interacting with his constituents of Surulere 1 Federal Constituency through a virtual meeting as part of his constituency engagements.The Randle hospital’s workers were once exposed Covid-19 cases in the constituency.The Speaker, during the interactive session conducted via zoom with leaders of different Communities Development Associations (CDAs), youth leaders and market women associations, said he is committed to continue providing dividends of democracy to them.He told his constituents that as the Speaker, he needed their continuous support to pilot the affairs of the Green Chamber, urging them to continue observing the COVID-19 protocols to stay safe.He said in the last one year, a lot of community development projects he attracted were inaugurated in the constituency.They include rehabilitation of inner roads to provisions of solar street lights in places like Esther Dada – Ishaga link road, Yesufu Sanusi Street, Odeku Close off Adeniran Ogunsanya, Falolu Street off Akerele, among others.He said in one year, 12 buses were distributed to notable organisations in Surulere such as market women associations, religious bodies, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT).The member representing Surulere 1 State Constituency at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Desmond Elliot, thanked the Speaker for his giant strides in Surulere, Lagos State and the nation as a whole.