





Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has in a statement denied a letter purportedly emanating from his office allegedly stating his endorsement of the new Condition of Service for National Assembly staff passed by the 8th Assembly.The Speaker wishes to inform the general public that there was no time he directed issuance of such purported letter from his office as there is a recognized and authorized channel for all correspondences and resolutions reached by the House or its leadership.Gbajabiamila also wishes to call on the general public to disregard the letter and always rely on official communication channels of the House for news on the position of the House on any matter.