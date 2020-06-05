 Full List: Forbes releases 100 Highest paid celebrities of 2020; Kylie Jenner, Kanye West, Roger Federer top list | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Full List: Forbes releases 100 Highest paid celebrities of 2020; Kylie Jenner, Kanye West, Roger Federer top list

Friday, June 05, 2020 0
A+ A-

Forbes has released its annual list of highest-paid celebrities and for 2020 with beauty mogul Kylie Jenner sitting pretty atop the list with $590 million.

Jenner’s payday came from selling a 51% stake ​in her cosmetics firm to Coty in January.

Her brother-in-law, rapper Kanye West ranks second on the list with $170 million thanks to a majority of his ​earnings from his Yeezy sneakers deal with Adidas.

Sports star Roger Federer closes the top three with $106.3 million. This makes him the first tennis player to earn the top spot among athletes on the list.


Cristiano Ronaldo who claimed the 4th spot with $105 million became the first team player to earn $1 billion during his career.

See the full list below:

1. Kylie Jenner – $590m

2. Kanye West – $170m

3. Roger Federer – $106.3m

4. Cristiano Ronaldo – $105m

5. Lionel Messi – $104m

6. Tyler Perry – $97m

7. Neymar – $95.5m

8. Howard Stern – $90m

9. LeBron James – $88.2m

10. Dwayne Johnson – $87.5m

11. Rush Limbaugh – $85m

12. Ellen DeGeneres – $84m

13. Bill Simmons – $82.5m

14. Elton John – $81m

15. James Patterson – $80m

16. Stephen Curry – $74.4m

17. Ariana Grande – $72m

18. Ryan Reynolds – $71.5m

19. Gordon Ramsay – $70m

20. Jonas Brothers – $68.5m

21. The Chainsmokers – $68m

22. Dr Phil McGraw – $65.5m

23. Ed Sheeran – $64m

24. Kevin Durant – $63.9m

25. Taylor Swift – $63.5m

26. Tiger Woods – $62.3m

27. Kirk Cousins – $60.5m

28. Post Malone – $60m

28. JK Rowling – $60m

28. Ryan Seacrest – $60m

31. Carson Wentz – $59.1m

32. Rolling Stones – $59m

33. Mark Wahlberg – $58m

34. Tyson Fury – $57m

35. Marshmello – $56m

35. Russell Westbrook – $56m

37. Ben Affleck – $55m

37. Sean Combs – $55m

39. Shawn Mendes – $54.5m

40. Vin Diesel – $54m

40. Lewis Hamilton – $54m

42. Jay-Z – $53.5m

43. Billie Eilish – $53m

44. Rory McIlroy – $52m

45. Simon Cowell – $51m

45. Jerry Seinfeld – $51m

47. BTS – $50m

48. Kim Kardashian West – $49.5m

49. Drake – $49m

49. Jared Goff – $49m

49. Judy Sheindlin – $49m

52. Akshay Kumar – $48.5m

53. Conor McGregor – $48m

54. James Harden – $47.8m

55. Giannis Antetokounmpo – $47.6m

56. Jennifer Lopez – $47.5m

57. Anthony Joshua – $47m

57. Pink – $47m

59. Deontay Wilder – $46.5m

60. David Copperfield – $46m

60. Rihanna – $46m

62. Luke Bryan – $45.5m

62. Lin-Manuel Miranda – $45.5m

64. Backstreet Boys – $45m

64. Tom Brady – $45m

64. Phil Collins – $45m

67. Drew Brees – $44.8m

68. Novak Djokovic – $44.6m

69. Will Smith – $44.5m

70. Blake Shelton – $43.5m

71. Sean Hannity – $43m

71. Sofía Vergara – $43m

73. Celine Dion – $42m

74. Kyrie Irving – $41.9m

75. The Eagles – $41m

75. Adam Sandler – $41m

77. Phil Mickelson – $40.8m

78. Julio Jones – $40.5m

78. Metallica – $40.5m

80. Jackie Chan – $40m

80. Rafael Nadal – $40m

82. Heidi Klum – $39.5m

82. Travis Scott – $39.5m

84. Kevin Hart – $39m

85. Klay Thompson – $38.8m

86. Katy Perry – $38.5m

87. Lady Gaga – $38m

87. Bon Jovi – $38m

87. U2 – $38m

90. Naomi Osaka – $37.4m

91. Canelo Alvarez – $37m

91. Damian Lillard – $37m

91. Paul McCartney – $37m

91. Oprah Winfrey – $37m

95. DJ Khaled – $36.5m

95. Kiss – $36.5m

97. Sebastian Vettel – $36.3m

98. Serena Williams – $36m

99. Angelina Jolie – $35.5m

100. Mohamed Salah – $35.1m


Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

 Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers


Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top