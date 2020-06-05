Forbes has released its annual list of highest-paid celebrities and for 2020 with beauty mogul Kylie Jenner sitting pretty atop the list with $590 million.
Jenner’s payday came from selling a 51% stake in her cosmetics firm to Coty in January.
Her brother-in-law, rapper Kanye West ranks second on the list with $170 million thanks to a majority of his earnings from his Yeezy sneakers deal with Adidas.
Sports star Roger Federer closes the top three with $106.3 million. This makes him the first tennis player to earn the top spot among athletes on the list.
Cristiano Ronaldo who claimed the 4th spot with $105 million became the first team player to earn $1 billion during his career.
See the full list below:
1. Kylie Jenner – $590m
2. Kanye West – $170m
3. Roger Federer – $106.3m
4. Cristiano Ronaldo – $105m
5. Lionel Messi – $104m
6. Tyler Perry – $97m
7. Neymar – $95.5m
8. Howard Stern – $90m
9. LeBron James – $88.2m
10. Dwayne Johnson – $87.5m
11. Rush Limbaugh – $85m
12. Ellen DeGeneres – $84m
13. Bill Simmons – $82.5m
14. Elton John – $81m
15. James Patterson – $80m
16. Stephen Curry – $74.4m
17. Ariana Grande – $72m
18. Ryan Reynolds – $71.5m
19. Gordon Ramsay – $70m
20. Jonas Brothers – $68.5m
21. The Chainsmokers – $68m
22. Dr Phil McGraw – $65.5m
23. Ed Sheeran – $64m
24. Kevin Durant – $63.9m
25. Taylor Swift – $63.5m
26. Tiger Woods – $62.3m
27. Kirk Cousins – $60.5m
28. Post Malone – $60m
28. JK Rowling – $60m
28. Ryan Seacrest – $60m
31. Carson Wentz – $59.1m
32. Rolling Stones – $59m
33. Mark Wahlberg – $58m
34. Tyson Fury – $57m
35. Marshmello – $56m
35. Russell Westbrook – $56m
37. Ben Affleck – $55m
37. Sean Combs – $55m
39. Shawn Mendes – $54.5m
40. Vin Diesel – $54m
40. Lewis Hamilton – $54m
42. Jay-Z – $53.5m
43. Billie Eilish – $53m
44. Rory McIlroy – $52m
45. Simon Cowell – $51m
45. Jerry Seinfeld – $51m
47. BTS – $50m
48. Kim Kardashian West – $49.5m
49. Drake – $49m
49. Jared Goff – $49m
49. Judy Sheindlin – $49m
52. Akshay Kumar – $48.5m
53. Conor McGregor – $48m
54. James Harden – $47.8m
55. Giannis Antetokounmpo – $47.6m
56. Jennifer Lopez – $47.5m
57. Anthony Joshua – $47m
57. Pink – $47m
59. Deontay Wilder – $46.5m
60. David Copperfield – $46m
60. Rihanna – $46m
62. Luke Bryan – $45.5m
62. Lin-Manuel Miranda – $45.5m
64. Backstreet Boys – $45m
64. Tom Brady – $45m
64. Phil Collins – $45m
67. Drew Brees – $44.8m
68. Novak Djokovic – $44.6m
69. Will Smith – $44.5m
70. Blake Shelton – $43.5m
71. Sean Hannity – $43m
71. Sofía Vergara – $43m
73. Celine Dion – $42m
74. Kyrie Irving – $41.9m
75. The Eagles – $41m
75. Adam Sandler – $41m
77. Phil Mickelson – $40.8m
78. Julio Jones – $40.5m
78. Metallica – $40.5m
80. Jackie Chan – $40m
80. Rafael Nadal – $40m
82. Heidi Klum – $39.5m
82. Travis Scott – $39.5m
84. Kevin Hart – $39m
85. Klay Thompson – $38.8m
86. Katy Perry – $38.5m
87. Lady Gaga – $38m
87. Bon Jovi – $38m
87. U2 – $38m
90. Naomi Osaka – $37.4m
91. Canelo Alvarez – $37m
91. Damian Lillard – $37m
91. Paul McCartney – $37m
91. Oprah Winfrey – $37m
95. DJ Khaled – $36.5m
95. Kiss – $36.5m
97. Sebastian Vettel – $36.3m
98. Serena Williams – $36m
99. Angelina Jolie – $35.5m
100. Mohamed Salah – $35.1m
