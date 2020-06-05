





Jenner’s payday came from selling a 51% stake ​in her cosmetics firm to Coty in January.Her brother-in-law, rapper Kanye West ranks second on the list with $170 million thanks to a majority of his ​earnings from his Yeezy sneakers deal with Adidas.Sports star Roger Federer closes the top three with $106.3 million. This makes him the first tennis player to earn the top spot among athletes on the list.Cristiano Ronaldo who claimed the 4th spot with $105 million became the first team player to earn $1 billion during his career.See the full list below:1. Kylie Jenner – $590m2. Kanye West – $170m3. Roger Federer – $106.3m4. Cristiano Ronaldo – $105m5. Lionel Messi – $104m6. Tyler Perry – $97m7. Neymar – $95.5m8. Howard Stern – $90m9. LeBron James – $88.2m10. Dwayne Johnson – $87.5m11. Rush Limbaugh – $85m12. Ellen DeGeneres – $84m13. Bill Simmons – $82.5m14. Elton John – $81m15. James Patterson – $80m16. Stephen Curry – $74.4m17. Ariana Grande – $72m18. Ryan Reynolds – $71.5m19. Gordon Ramsay – $70m20. Jonas Brothers – $68.5m21. The Chainsmokers – $68m22. Dr Phil McGraw – $65.5m23. Ed Sheeran – $64m24. Kevin Durant – $63.9m25. Taylor Swift – $63.5m26. Tiger Woods – $62.3m27. Kirk Cousins – $60.5m28. Post Malone – $60m28. JK Rowling – $60m28. Ryan Seacrest – $60m31. Carson Wentz – $59.1m32. Rolling Stones – $59m33. Mark Wahlberg – $58m34. Tyson Fury – $57m35. Marshmello – $56m35. Russell Westbrook – $56m37. Ben Affleck – $55m37. Sean Combs – $55m39. Shawn Mendes – $54.5m40. Vin Diesel – $54m40. Lewis Hamilton – $54m42. Jay-Z – $53.5m43. Billie Eilish – $53m44. Rory McIlroy – $52m45. Simon Cowell – $51m45. Jerry Seinfeld – $51m47. BTS – $50m48. Kim Kardashian West – $49.5m49. Drake – $49m49. Jared Goff – $49m49. Judy Sheindlin – $49m52. Akshay Kumar – $48.5m53. Conor McGregor – $48m54. James Harden – $47.8m55. Giannis Antetokounmpo – $47.6m56. Jennifer Lopez – $47.5m57. Anthony Joshua – $47m57. Pink – $47m59. Deontay Wilder – $46.5m60. David Copperfield – $46m60. Rihanna – $46m62. Luke Bryan – $45.5m62. Lin-Manuel Miranda – $45.5m64. Backstreet Boys – $45m64. Tom Brady – $45m64. Phil Collins – $45m67. Drew Brees – $44.8m68. Novak Djokovic – $44.6m69. Will Smith – $44.5m70. Blake Shelton – $43.5m71. Sean Hannity – $43m71. Sofía Vergara – $43m73. Celine Dion – $42m74. Kyrie Irving – $41.9m75. The Eagles – $41m75. Adam Sandler – $41m77. Phil Mickelson – $40.8m78. Julio Jones – $40.5m78. Metallica – $40.5m80. Jackie Chan – $40m80. Rafael Nadal – $40m82. Heidi Klum – $39.5m82. Travis Scott – $39.5m84. Kevin Hart – $39m85. Klay Thompson – $38.8m86. Katy Perry – $38.5m87. Lady Gaga – $38m87. Bon Jovi – $38m87. U2 – $38m90. Naomi Osaka – $37.4m91. Canelo Alvarez – $37m91. Damian Lillard – $37m91. Paul McCartney – $37m91. Oprah Winfrey – $37m95. DJ Khaled – $36.5m95. Kiss – $36.5m97. Sebastian Vettel – $36.3m98. Serena Williams – $36m99. Angelina Jolie – $35.5m100. Mohamed Salah – $35.1m