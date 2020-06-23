





The FRSC Corps Marshals, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement signed by the Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, on Tuesday.Three tankers and one trailer were engulfed in an explosion on Kara bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Sunday.The Corps Marshal directed the Safety Engineering Unit of the Corps to commence a thorough investigation into the crash.While emphatically stating that “the situation is utterly unacceptable and must be brought to an end, the Corps Marshal “immediately directed the Safety Engineering Unit of the Corps to commence a thorough investigation into the crash and the Corps Legal Adviser to activate immediate prosecution of both the vehicle owners and the drivers to serve as a deterrent to others”.Oyeyemi, who decried the attendant loss of lives and damages to properties resulting from such avoidable crashes, expressed concern over the ugly incident.He noted that irrespective of the series of engagements with the various Unions of tankers and trailers, as well as major stakeholders in the road transport sector, the country still experienced such ugly trends on the roads.This, he said, was due to undue violation of maximum safety standards by both drivers and owners of these vehicles.According to him, the corps has put in place more efforts to eradicate incidents of crashes on the road apart from several engagements with the transport unions and stakeholders.“I single-handedly delivered series of lectures on basic road safety ideals and the imperatives of maintaining maximum safety standards at all times.“I want to emphatically state that the situation is utterly unacceptable and must be brought to an end,” he said.