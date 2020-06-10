





The Champions League winner is a free agent after leaving Trabzonspor this season.“Playing in the Egyptian Premier League? Why not?” said Mikel to OnTimeSports in response to a query about playing in Egypt.“I am a professional footballer and everything is possible. I never ruled anything out.“My goal is to continue playing football, and I hope I will have the opportunity, I do not reject any offers made to me, but rather study them well until I make the right decision.”