Wednesday, June 10, 2020 0
Former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel isn’t ready to hang up his boots.

The Champions League winner is a free agent after leaving Trabzonspor this season.

“Playing in the Egyptian Premier League? Why not?” said Mikel to OnTimeSports in response to a query about playing in Egypt.

“I am a professional footballer and everything is possible. I never ruled anything out.


“My goal is to continue playing football, and I hope I will have the opportunity, I do not reject any offers made to me, but rather study them well until I make the right decision.”


