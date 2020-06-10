Former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel isn’t ready to hang up his boots.
The Champions League winner is a free agent after leaving Trabzonspor this season.
“Playing in the Egyptian Premier League? Why not?” said Mikel to OnTimeSports in response to a query about playing in Egypt.
“I am a professional footballer and everything is possible. I never ruled anything out.
“My goal is to continue playing football, and I hope I will have the opportunity, I do not reject any offers made to me, but rather study them well until I make the right decision.”
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.