 Flood sweeps away 4-year-old child in Lagos rainfall | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Flood sweeps away 4-year-old child in Lagos rainfall

Thursday, June 18, 2020 0
A+ A-

Rescue search is ongoing by men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA at 38 Fashola Str of Olabode street Papa Asafa Orile Agege to recover yet to be identified four-year-old child allegedly being swept away by the flood of early morning heavy rainfall in Lagos.

According to an eyewitness, the incident happened around 10 am during the torrential rainfall with attendant heavy flooding.

Director-General of LASEMA, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, when contacted by correspondent confirmed the incident, saying that the agency received a distress call from a witness.



“Response team from the agency has been dispatched immediately with search and rescue operation ongoing,” Oke-Osanyintolu stated.


Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

 Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers


Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top