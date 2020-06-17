First Bank of Nigeria has announced that one of its staff at its Marina branch, Lagos, tested positive for coronavirus.





This was contained in a statement on Tuesday.





It said all staff have been asked to go on self-isolation and get tested.





The company explained that the branch and its entire vicinity have been thoroughly disinfected.





“We have just confirmed that one of our staff working in FirstBank, Marina branch has tested positive to COVID-19 on 15 June 2020,” it said.





The statement said in line with the bank’s COVID-19 emergency response plan, we have immediately activated our established incident management protocols”.





It noted these include asking all staff of the branch to go on self-isolation and get tested.





First Bank said it “swung to action and have thoroughly disinfected the branch and the entire vicinity overnight”.





Reiterating its commitment to the safety of its staff, customers and host communities, First Bank announced that a fresh team have been deployed to the branch with brand new personal protection kits and equipment.





It added that staff of the branch, whose tests are ongoing now, will not be returning to work until they are medically certified.





“The impact of COVID-19 has become the new norm and as we learn to live and deal with it.





“Swift, effective and decisive response in dealing with the challenges as they arise to ensure minimal disruption to service is critical as our new reality”, it added.





