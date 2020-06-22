





The fire reportedly started at the early hours of Monday morning ‎when there was no electricity supply to the market.According to Karibo Samson, Assistant ‎Controller, Federal Fire Service, Asaba, they were in Government House, Benin City for a special assignment when he got a call from Obaseki’s Chief Security Officer (CSO) at about 12 midnight that the market was on fire.Though the inferno was said to have been put out at about 6 am, Mr. Samson said they are yet to ascertain its cause.It was learnt that the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) Fire Service and Air Force Fire Service also joined in combating the fire.At the time of this report, the fire was still smothering, even as traders who lost their goods were seen wailing over their loss.