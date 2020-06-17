The Kano state government has faulted the report by the federal government that attributed 50-60 percent of the 979 unexplained deaths in the state to COVID-19.





During a presidential task force briefing last week, Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, said 50-60 percent of the strange deaths recorded in the state might have been caused by COVID-19.





But Ganduje disputed the claim, saying a report of the verbal autopsy conducted to determine the cause of the strange deaths in the state the showed otherwise.





Quoting the report, Ganduje said only 15.9% of the strange deaths were related to COVID-19.

He described the federal government’s report as “misleading”, and said the state’s report has put to rest hypothesis about the deaths.





“The report of the Federal government showing 60 percent dying from COVID-19 lacks all the variables, lacks correlations, it did not pass the time of basic validity and reliability, signifying nothing and misleading everybody,” Ganduje said.





“This report, which was scientifically conducted, has put to rest all postulations, predictions, permutations and all hues cries about the mysterious deaths.





“When I went through the literature review, I understood how good the findings are.”





According to the report, 255 people were believed to have died of COVID-19-related causes between April and May in the state.





“A retrospective study of mortalities was conducted over approximately 2-weeks (27th April – 15th May 2020); across 8 metropolitan LGAs (Gwale, Fagge, Tarauni, Kumbotso, Ungogo, Nassarawa, Kano Municipal and Dala),” it said.





“COVID-19 might have contributed in 15.9 % of the cases of mortality but within the limitations of the verbal autopsy method that cannot provide confirmation.





“Some deaths may be related to disruption of medical care and socio-economic activities due to fear of contracting COVID-19, which usually happen during epidemics.





“If the mysterious deaths were COVID-19 related, the deaths could have come more from local governments that have more COVID-19 cases.





“Tarauni local government for example, with 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases is the 1st in pandemic ranking, but in the mysterious deaths it is rated 7th.”





Ganduje added that he would pass on the report to President Muhammadu Buhari, Boss Mustapha, chairman of the presidential task force on COVD-19, and the minister of health.









