Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has discarded 510 of the 1800 bags of custom bonded rice given to the State as palliative by the Federal government.





The Secretary to the State Government and Chairman of COVID-19 Committee, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem who disclosed this during the 13th edition of Covid-19 update on Thursday, said the State government took thedecision after the laboratory test results showed that the 510 bags were unfit for human consumption.





His words, “As we reported a few weeks ago, we took delivery of 1800 bags of impounded Nigerian Customs warehouse bonded rice donated to the state by the Federal Government.





“On receipt of the donation, we noticed that some grains of the rice had obvious de-coloration and in order to ascertain whether or not they were fit for human consumption, we subjected them to a thorough laboratory test procedure.”

He noted that the State government has, however, approved the distribution of the remaining 1,290 bags of rice in all the local governments, with each LGA receiving 41 bags.





He advised beneficiaries to scrutinize the rice and discard anyone that may appear unfit.





He used the occasion to disclose that Governor Udom Emmanuel has approved a second-round of state government funded palliatives for distribution in the State.





Giving an update on case statistics of Covid-19 in the state, the SSG said the confirmed cases stand at 45, discharged cases: 37, deaths: 2, total active cases: 6.





He also urged all citizens and residents to always comply with all NCDC prescribed guidelines, including the use of face mask, to ensure that the society is free of the virus.





